Yorkshire Belle is symbol of British engineering – Yorkshire Post Letters

repairs to the Yorkshire Belle continue to prompt much discussion.

INTERESTING to read the memories of David Craggs (The Yorkshire Post, May 13) re Bridlington and the Yorkshire Belle in the 1940s and 50s.

I, too, enjoyed those halcyon days. The other thing that caught my eye was the blue painted crane to the left in the picture of a NCK crane (Newton, Chambers Koehring), later to become Ransome & Rapier, which was made at Chapeltown, Sheffield, and where I worked.

The factory, known as the ‘tank factory’ because of its Churchill tank production during the Second World War, closed down in 1982. Looks like this particular ‘old lady’ is still going strong after at least 40 years or more of service. Very happy days when things were made to last.

The Yorkshire Belle operates out of Bridlintgton.

From: M.J. Thompson, Cantley, Doncaster.

I, TOO, have childhood memories of pleasure cruises out of Bridlington harbour. I also recall a boat called The Bridlington Queen – I still have a lapel badge my father bought for me while on board. I also seem to remember a boat called Runswick Bay. I think some of these vessels were the same vessels after being renamed. Perhaps some of your readers could enlighten me on this.