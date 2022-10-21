Yorkshire CCC coverage in tune with mood of members - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Derek Agar, Oakdale Road, Sheffield.
Since retiring many years ago I have regularly bought The Yorkshire Post, mainly for its sports coverage and its photographs of our county.
In particular, the cricket reporting has always been wonderful - informative, original in thought and often entertaining. It has always championed Yorkshire CCC in particular and the county championship in general.
During the last decade we have had some wonderful times, but of course the last year has been very distressing. During this time, when the vindictive allegations and actions of an obnoxious individual have severely threatened the Club we have moved from an initial position of concern through to the present position of support for the players and staff and the club itself.
As crucial evidence has emerged, including the testimony of Kunwar Bansil, and the collective letter of the staff to the Club’s board, the incompetence of Lord Patel and the unfairness of his high-handed sackings of the staff (some of whom were not even employed during the relevant period) have become obvious.
All of this has been skilfully reported by the excellent Chris Waters, who has been absolutely in tune with the feelings of members like me who have been disgusted and dismayed by the life-changing appalling treatment of the former devoted staff.
Well done Chris! Please maintain your superb updates, which so truly reflect the feelings of Yorkshire CCC’s members and enable us to believe that proper justice will finally be done and the club can eventually inch towards normality.