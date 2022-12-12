Yorkshire CCC needed presumption of innocence not afforded by Julian Knight MP - Yorkshire Post Letters

Julian Knight MP is the subject of a complaint to the Metropolitan Police. He complains that he has been treated unfairly in that information about the complaint was released to the media.
He is, of course, entitled to the presumption of innocence, but Yorkshire cricket supporters will remember that he failed to respect that presumption when, as Chairman of the Department of DCMS Select Committee, he publicly condemned Yorkshire CCC and its players as racist without any inquiry or process.
The price many of them have paid in terms of lost employment, damaged reputation, financial loss and mental stress is enormous and irreparable.
Mr Knight is entitled to a fair trial, which he will have if the complaint against him gets to that stage.
Yorkshire CCC is surely entitled to similar fairness in the form of the public enquiry into Mr Knight's unfounded charges against it and its personnel, as your cricket correspondent, Chris Waters, called for many months ago.