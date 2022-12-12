Yorkshire CCC needed presumption of innocence not afforded by Julian Knight MP - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robin Smith, Shadwell.

Julian Knight MP is the subject of a complaint to the Metropolitan Police. He complains that he has been treated unfairly in that information about the complaint was released to the media.

He is, of course, entitled to the presumption of innocence, but Yorkshire cricket supporters will remember that he failed to respect that presumption when, as Chairman of the Department of DCMS Select Committee, he publicly condemned Yorkshire CCC and its players as racist without any inquiry or process.

The price many of them have paid in terms of lost employment, damaged reputation, financial loss and mental stress is enormous and irreparable.

A general view after sponsorship signage was removed from Headingley Stadium, home of Yorkshire Cricket Club. The club lost several sponsors following racism claims. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Mr Knight is entitled to a fair trial, which he will have if the complaint against him gets to that stage.