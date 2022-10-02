Yorkshire CCC still has a bright future with the right changes: Yorkshire Post Letters

Having read Chris Waters’s reflection on the state of Yorkshire Cricket Club (The Yorkshire Post, September 30) just now I am left wondering if he is in denial about the existence of institutional racism at the club.

His focus is on, apparent, self-pity regarding his view of the affairs as they stand.

In contrast, when I was at Headingley last Tuesday for the County Championship match against Gloucestershire it dawned on me how very, very, few spectators and most notably members were people from minority ethnic backgrounds, and few if any of the Yorkshire team playing were from a minority ethnic background.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - Yorkshire's Steven Patterson takes applause from the fans and supporters as he leaves the field in his last match for Yorkshire.

In contrast to Chris Waters’s deflating account of the future for Yorkshire cricket, I believe there could be a bright future, however a few significant changes will need to occur.

The Yorkshire County Cricket club and membership somehow need to find an understanding of the true value of an inclusive, multi-ethnic society.

Only when this happens can the club attract, and retain, the enormous wealth of minority ethnic and multi-faith cricketing talent and potential members that exist in Yorkshire itself.

Societal and institutional racism does exist and it is largely because of ignorance and fear.

Where societies and groups have been inclusive throughout history, it has been shown time and time again that mutual respect and positive open co-existence, makes for a prosperous and rewarding social context for all, and this can be translated into sport, politics and business.

When we appreciate this even Chris Waters's definition of destruction can rise from the ashes.

Steve Wilson, Lenton Villas, Bradford.

Chris Waters’s piece is a superb analysis of the Lord Patel driven chaos at YCCC this summer culminating in relegation last week.

Your correspondent has doggedly stuck to his task with a credibility and due diligence that Lord Patel could only dream of.

As an exercise in high-quality, inquisitive and challenging journalism, Chris Waters has been proven fully justified in his commitment to unearthing the truth.

He deserves immense credit.

I do look forward to his future analysis of how much Patel and his appointees have cost YCCC.

J. Bunting, Greenhill.

Whilst the relegation of Yorkshire CCC is tragic it's not really surprising when considering the number of players who have been missing throughout the season mostly on England duties.

Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Malan, Willey, Ballance, Coad and Fisher.

Sometimes when even England do not have a game the players do not play for the county.

