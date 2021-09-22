Yorkshire Climate Commission 50 point plan shows the value of protest - Yorkshire Post Letters

Protesters in Leeds, as tens of thousands of children across the UK bunked off school as part of a global climate strikein 2019. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

YOUR Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 17) appears unconvinced that the people protesting at the lack of action on insulating our homes are helping us to tackle the climate emergency.

The Yorkshire Climate Commission 50 point plan – welcome front page news in your Saturday edition – is referenced as the way to make things happen.

I think it is valuable to reflect on the role protest can play in creating an environment in which, for example, impressive 50 point plans are developed.

We need look no further than many of Yorkshire’s towns and cities to be reminded of the impact of protest. Young people from across Yorkshire took to the streets, inspired by Greta Thunberg, to highlight how Governments across the world need to do more to tackle the Climate Emergency.

Without protests like these, sometimes at temporary inconvenience to the rest of us, I doubt we would be in a position where Yorkshire is developing a 50 point plan, and The Yorkshire Post is choosing to make this front page news.