Yorkshire-wide tourism partnership is not in doubt - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Co-Chairs of the Yorkshire Leaders Board wish to respond to the recent article, and the letters you have received, concerning the launch of a Yorkshire-wide tourism body published on May 10, 2023.

We want to make it clear that our partnership is not in doubt. As a Yorkshire Leaders Board, we recognise the tourism sector's huge contribution to our region's economy and reputation. There’s a real opportunity for our local authorities to all work together with tourism sector partners across the county.We are all extremely proud of Yorkshire, and we’re all fully supportive of and committed to, building the brand and developing destination marketing nationally and internationally.Our partnership will be one that focuses on adding value to the good work happening across local areas.

Barnsley Council is leading the development of our partnership and programme of work over the next two years, working closely with local authorities and the five Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) that are likely to emerge across Yorkshire.

VisitEngland, the national tourism board for England, is leading a programme of LVEP development throughout England in response to a recent request from the government to reshape destination management across the country and ensure a consistent approach to the support of tourism.

Our partnership will include all the Yorkshire LVEPs, adding value and impetus to the work they will undertake.