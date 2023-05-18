All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’

Yorkshire-wide tourism partnership is not in doubt - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton, leader of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and Councillor Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 18th May 2023, 11:45 BST

The Co-Chairs of the Yorkshire Leaders Board wish to respond to the recent article, and the letters you have received, concerning the launch of a Yorkshire-wide tourism body published on May 10, 2023.

We want to make it clear that our partnership is not in doubt. As a Yorkshire Leaders Board, we recognise the tourism sector's huge contribution to our region's economy and reputation. There’s a real opportunity for our local authorities to all work together with tourism sector partners across the county.We are all extremely proud of Yorkshire, and we’re all fully supportive of and committed to, building the brand and developing destination marketing nationally and internationally.Our partnership will be one that focuses on adding value to the good work happening across local areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnsley Council is leading the development of our partnership and programme of work over the next two years, working closely with local authorities and the five Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) that are likely to emerge across Yorkshire.

Most Popular
'We are all extremely proud of Yorkshire, and we’re all fully supportive of and committed to, building the brand and developing destination marketing nationally and internationally'. PIC: James Hardisty.'We are all extremely proud of Yorkshire, and we’re all fully supportive of and committed to, building the brand and developing destination marketing nationally and internationally'. PIC: James Hardisty.
'We are all extremely proud of Yorkshire, and we’re all fully supportive of and committed to, building the brand and developing destination marketing nationally and internationally'. PIC: James Hardisty.

VisitEngland, the national tourism board for England, is leading a programme of LVEP development throughout England in response to a recent request from the government to reshape destination management across the country and ensure a consistent approach to the support of tourism.

Our partnership will include all the Yorkshire LVEPs, adding value and impetus to the work they will undertake.

Barnsley’s work includes recruiting one person to coordinate the partnership activity, an assessment of the Yorkshire brand and targeted destination marketing campaigns. Further details of this work will be published in the coming months.

Related topics:YorkshireBarnsley Metropolitan Borough CouncilYorkshire Post