Yorkshire would be best served with a single powerful message to tourists - Yorkshire Post Letters

I have read with interest and some concern your detailed and excellent article in The Yorkshire Post (May 10) about the various local authority proposals for re-organising tourist promotion.

I fully understand reactions about instituting a Yorkshire wide promotional body bearing in mind the past instances of corruption, poor purchasing decisions and ineffective marketing.

However, I feel that the creation of a patchwork quilt of bodies, big and small, each with their own agendas, across Yorkshire will end up with a whole series of mixed and ineffective messages as well as varying degrees of assistance, some good but some poor, for tourists.

The region has a lot to offer tourists like the Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

I am sure it would be possible to create promotions at a lower cost by seconding local authority officers but effective marketing requires professional skills and they come at a cost.

While local authorities could work out common formats to produce details of accommodation for their areas and promote them, what potential holiday maker will want to receive innumerable pieces of information covering Yorkshire when one source would be better?

One glaring mistake would be to ignore the fact that tourists come from all parts of the globe and it makes little sense for small fragmented promotional bodies to try and project themselves to the same markets when one, with a single powerful message, will be both more efficient and cost effective.

