Yorkshire’s match against Hampshire was memorable for many reasons - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Denis Aspland, Stonegate Drive, Pontefract.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

One of the treats organised by my family to celebrate my 90th birthday was a trip to York to see Yorkshire play Hampshire.

It didn't turn out quite like I’d hoped - we were well and truly thrashed, nevertheless, it will live in my memory as long as I’m around. There are various reasons for this.

The first was the announcement that Michael Parkinson had passed away that morning. A minute’s silence was proposed and it was impeccable. Nearly everyone who could stand, stood, and you could have heard the proverbial pin drop.

Yorkshire and Hampshire lining up for a minute's silence to remember Sir Michael Parkinson. PIC: Allan McKenzie/PA WireYorkshire and Hampshire lining up for a minute's silence to remember Sir Michael Parkinson. PIC: Allan McKenzie/PA Wire
Our neighbours in the temporary stand were polite and helpful. They included a small party of teenagers, who were models of good behaviour throughout the match.

Leaving the ground after the match could have developed into absolute chaos but the drivers of the cars and other vehicles trying to get out of the ground and onto a very busy road were courteous in the extreme.

In fact, I never heard a voice raised in anger or a vehicle being driven anything but safely throughout the long drawn out episode.

I can’t imagine how I would have felt had we won the game. Perhaps next time.

