Youngsters of all ages are tied down by extra red tape due to Brexit - Yorkshire Post Letters

I disagree with Mr Morley of Long Preston (Stop carping 18/7/23) on every count, particularly on his opinion of Mr Packham’s and other anti Brexit correspondents.

Evidence now shows that the number of leavers who now wish to be in the EU has doubled since 2021 and a rising percentage of those who see the EU as a positive. Even amongst those over 65, more than half now say Brexit was always going to be a failure.

We were not ‘shackled’ to the EU - we were a significant member of it and had a say in all the decisions.

A Union flag and the EU flag flying from the same mast. PIC: PA

As of now our youngsters of all ages - musicians and adventurers and all, are tied down by extra red tape and expense before they can set foot abroad.

Spontaneity has evaporated as visas, licences and carnets - all needed in advance.

Our scientists are unable to work properly and openly with their colleagues in the EU, it has taken seven years since we voted to even begin to try and reverse this.

Our farmers are being undercut by countries we’ve made deals with who don’t have the standards we enjoyed for our food or the safeguards that were in place for animals and crops.

Our fishermen have faced decline. Our water companies are no longer held to the EU standards required to support wildlife, biodiversity and clean, sewage free seas, lakes and rivers.

The list goes on but I find it impossible to see how all of this did anything other than improve our way of life.