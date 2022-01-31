Levelling-up policy falls short of promises made by Government - The Yorkshire Post says

Levelling up the economy has been promised so often by the Government that our region rightly expects transformative change to finally close the north-south divide after decades of injustice.

By YP Comment
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:36 am

Regrettably, the outline proposals for the policy that emerged yesterday come nowhere near meeting those expectations. They fall far short of the comprehensive and properly-funded programme that the importance of this issue demands.

It remains to be seen if there is more substance in the white paper due on Wednesday, but in the meantime, Labour has hit the mark in outlining five key areas that are essential to rebalancing the economy.

Good jobs, thriving high streets, better transport and digital infrastructure, and the power for areas to decide their own fortunes are all key to allowing the north to unlock its greatest potential.

The Government’s credibility in the North depends on levelling up

But on the basis of what was trailed yesterday, the Government’s plans will not achieve those objectives, or at least not widely enough. Of course it is welcome that Sheffield was named as one of 20 areas that will receive funding for new house-building. But what about the rest of our region?

There has been a growing suspicion in recent months that the repeated delays to the Government’s white paper on levelling up are attributable to it lacking substance. It may prove that those concerns are entirely justified, however much Michael Gove sought to spin the proposals as a major step forward for the north.

There will have to be a bidding process for available funds, and when the sums of money are divided between competing areas, the amounts on offer could be too small to effect real change.

The Government’s credibility in the north depends on levelling up. Our region awaits its detailed proposals in the coming days, and will be unforgiving if we are let down.

