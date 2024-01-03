Ministers' dalliance with deceit over asylum numbers reeks of Boris Johnson era of fantastical flippant flatulence

Home Secretary James Cleverly has told the country it is job done - 'Asylum Backlog Cleared' - when it comes legacy applications, but his critics are not convinced. (photo PA)

Referring specifically to ‘legacy asylum applications’ – claims made prior to 2022 when laws relating to those seeking refuge in Britain changed – the two men responsible for getting to grips with this crisis were unequivocally clear in their message; they have now successfully cleared the asylum processing backlog. Job done.

Except it isn’t job done, despite Mr Cleverly going a step further in relation to legacy claims when he said ‘every single’ legacy application had been processed. That simply is not true: there are around 4,500 so-called legacy claims yet to be processed, but Mr Cleverly, when grilled on his broadcast round, seemed to want us to accept that because his government has said it will look at those outstanding claims, technically they are processed. Poppycock! That is akin to you or I declaring the groceries in our overflowing supermarket trolleys all bought and paid for because at some point on our shopping trip we had intended to offer payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in addition to – if you are minded to be sympathetic – Messrs Sunak and Cleverly dancing with deceit on where they are at when it comes to getting on top of asylum claims, they were delivered yet another blow when analysis showed that as well as the 4,500 legacy claims yet to be processed (that does not equate to every single one, Mr Cleverly) there are an additional 99,000 new claims sitting on the jobs sheet, waiting to be looked at, let alone cleared.