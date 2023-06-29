Named and shamed Boris Johnson cultists' utter disdain for the integrity of Parliament shows how far we've fallen

You can be forgiven for having lost count of the number of times Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, has been forced to mete out a scolding to errant members.

One such rebuke came the way of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, when Mr Johnson elected to brief the press and public ahead of Parliament on changes to lockdown protocols.

The Speaker, incandescent at Parliament being bypassed in favour of friends in the media, with MPs being the last to know of key policy updates and announcements, let rip at Mr Johnson, demanding the Prime Minister show more respect for Parliament, MPs and the fundamentals pertaining to the democratic process.

Senior Conservative, Peter Bone, said the disregard for the received convention being shown by the then Prime Minister amounted to contempt of Parliament. He was right, and that thread of contempt pulls right through to the present day as evidenced by the conclusions of the latest privileges report.

It found that supporters of Mr Johnson co-ordinated a sustained attempt to undermine the inquiry into whether or not Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over his lockdown parties. The report named eight MPs, all of whom, it concluded, had tried to block the inquiry from doing its work.

This is yet more evidence that Johnson cultists – just like their heralded leader – care not a jot about the rules that apply to everyone else. The report underscores their disdain for our precious democratic principles, coveted around the world, and shines yet more light on the utter contempt these people have for each and every one of us.