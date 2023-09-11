NHS podcast Vital Signs reminds us all that every single NHS worker is worth their weight in gold
Yet, because they are seemingly always there for us and free at the point of care, we can occasionally come close to taking care workers, their skills and their compassion, for granted.
But we mustn’t allow ourselves to, which is why a new podcast called Vital Signs represents such an important tome, shining a light, if you like, under the bonnet of Leeds Teaching Hospitals but also that of the wider NHS.
The 30-minute episodes are a must-listen for us all, cementing some of our assumptions and experiences of the good things that go on in and around our hospitals, but also revealing so many surprises when it comes to caring for others as a vocation.
From the cathartic, therapeutic power of play at Sheffield Children’s Hospital to the life-giving miracles that are performed through liver transplantation – this audible tour inspires a sense of pride in you that such people are ready and waiting to help us all should we need it.
But as well as the positive outcomes that happen every day in the NHS, this podcast also conveys without ceremony the struggles that doctors, nurses and all of the care workers are put through.
This ensures we are all reminded that whilst our NHS is populated by one of the most talented, hard-working workforces on the planet, broken down to their component parts – whether you are an elite surgical clinician or a diligent cleaner – you are worth your weight in gold to the NHS.