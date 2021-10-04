North of England treated as second class over HS2 - The Yorkshire Post says

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps visits Leeds Station. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Those who believe HS2, coupled with Northern Powerhouse Rail, has life-changing potential for people across the North – especially families with young children – will fear that once again we are about to be treated as second class citizens who do not matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This newspaper has long called for significant investment in public transport across the region – the current Victorian railway is at breaking point. That HS2 has been so badly run – beset with serial failures of leadership – does not detract from that fact.

Life chances for people living in Yorkshire and across the North of England are hamstrung by the dilapidated, disjointed railway and the perpetually clogged road network, which add up to talented people leaving the region to live and work elsewhere.

Already at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, we have heard Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, admit that entrepreneurs in the south have access to more opportunities than those in the north. He added: “That has to change.”