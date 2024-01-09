Post Office Horizon scandal: Paula Vennells handing back her CBE is too little, too late for victims

The Yorkshire Post makes no apology for dedicating more column inches, here, to the Post Office Horizon scandal for it is fair to assume most right-minded people would chime, nor should it.

Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has handed back her CBE as true horror of the Horizon scandal that took place on her watch comes to light. Ms Vennells insists she will not comment publicly on the matter for now. (photo, Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

But such is the speed at which this ugliest of stories is developing that at around midday yesterday the former chief executive of the Post Office, at the helm when hundreds of innocent people were not only accused of crimes they didn’t commit, but were also persecuted by a demented Establishment hell-bent on protecting its reputation, no matter the human cost, declared that she would hand back her CBE.

Paula Vennells has long been accused of not wholly committing to investigating properly the truth behind the failings of Fujitsu’s Horizon system. And Ms Vennells cannot for a second plead even a scintilla of ignorance, for she was, as chief executive from 2012 to 2019, the postmistress-in-chief during the period of time when the rump of the 3,500 accusations were made.

Her opening gambit to the statement she made will incense those fighting for justice for so long. “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the inquiry...” she said, though for those sceptical of the effort Ms Vennells has conjured from within herself for such endeavour thus far, any continuation of as much will have to come with as much added gusto as it needs transparency.