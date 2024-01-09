It is an oft-used proverb that is, if you like, the anithesis of serendipitous good fortune in that it implies a modicum of cunning aforethought in order that success becomes inevitable: timing is everything.

Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells, CEO of Post Office when hundreds of sub-postmasters and postmistresses were prosecuted as part of the Fujitsu Horizon scandal, will hand back her CBE 'with immediate effect'. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

And in the case of the Post Office Horizon scandal, with momentum now at break-neck speed both in the corridors of power and in the public consciousness, it is more pragmatic than cynical to examine the timing in the case of ITV’s public service dramatisation of what is the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

Because in the wake of Mr Bates v the Post Office, an unrelenting four-hour articulation of how the Establishment razed to the ground the reputations of its sub-postmasters and postmistresses in a bid to cover up the frailties of Fujitsu’s IT software, one might pause to ponder the pace at which Rishi Sunak’s Government is now moving to right the hundreds of wrongs meted out to Horizon’s victims.

With the latest YouGov poll showing Labour 24 points ahead in the polls, and Nigel Farage's Reform UK surging ahead of the Liberal Democrats, with a General Election onrushing, this Conservative Government is being squeezed on all fronts.

With the latest YouGov poll showing Labour 24 points ahead in the polls, and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK surging ahead of the Liberal Democrats, with a General Election onrushing, this Conservative Government is being squeezed on all fronts.