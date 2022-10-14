Inevitably, following weeks of turmoil sparked by the mini-budget, Liz Truss on Friday sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor after 38 days and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt – the fourth to occupy the role in as many months.

In a televised press conference, she also confirmed that the Government will reverse her policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent – effectively vindicating the proposals previously put forward by her Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak.

There were even reports yesterday that some MPs were looking to install Mr Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – the other main contender for the premiership – on a joint ticket at the head of a new administration.

Prime Minister Liz Truss. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

There is no getting away from the Tories’ standing in the polls –Politico’s analysis of voting intention showed Labour at 50 per cent and the Conservatives at 24 per cent as of Thursday, before the latest shambles. They have lost the electorate, such data suggests - but there is also likely damage done to Ms Truss’s relationship with party members. They voted for her because she made a commitment to them.

She has effectively reneged on her promise to them in a heartbeat. How can the membership now trust future potential leaders?

Despite this, asked whether she should resign, Ms Truss said: “I am absolutely determined to see through what I have promised.”

Members and voters will see through the platitudes and recognise that she has forced herself into her most damaging u-turn yet.

