Prime Minister refuses to answer question on fracking permits - The Yorkshire Post says

Now, The Yorkshire Post understands that in order to push through fracking permits, the Government plans to completely bypass local councils. It claims this is to avoid any potential veto motivated by political malice as opposed to local sentiment.

In a move likely to exacerbate concerns in communities like Kirby Misperton in North Yorkshire, Ministers look set to create a poll mechanic whereby a threshold for support must be met in order for drilling to begin.

Alarmingly, on her media round yesterday with local radio stations, Prime Minister Liz Truss was quizzed on fracking by Graham Liver of BBC Radio Lancashire. He said: “We’re the only area of the country that has done fracking, and it caused earthquakes. People’s homes shook. So why then are you pressing ahead?”

Prime Minister Liz Truss

Ms Truss, without explaining what local consent will actually mean, said that she was committed to not fracking in areas where the drilling is not supported.

Pressed on what exactly ‘local consent’ will mean, the Prime Minister said: “The energy secretary will be laying out precisely what that means in due course.”