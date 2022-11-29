The divisive subject of onshore wind farms is back in the headlines as Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove was understood to be backing an end to the moratorium on them.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were among some 30 Conservatives also backing Mr Gove’s predecessor Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.

It comes after Mr Sunak vowed to maintain the moratorium on new onshore wind during his initially unsuccessful Tory leadership bid in the summer.

However, Business Secretary Grant Shapps denied the challenge constitutes a “row” or that there is a “massive gulf” between the rebels’ position and that of the Government.

Such gulfs also play out among the general public, with wind farms being another example of an issue inflamed by the so-called ‘culture wars’.

We would do well to avoid shrugging off the concerns of people who might have a wind farm built outside their homes as NIMBYs.

Anyone who has the misfortune to have their home life affected by noisy interruptions – turbines are not as quiet as they look from afar – knows they can have a real impact on their health.

We are, though, in dire need of sustainable energy, and, of course, cheaper energy.

It’s little surprise that Friends of the Earth reacted yesterday by saying that “lifting the ban on onshore wind in England is a no brainer,” which “has a key role to play in tackling the cost-of-living and climate crises”.

However, the conflict in the Conservative party over wind signals a deeper issue: what precisely is the Government’s net zero plan now? A strategy was published in October 2021, but the office of Prime Minister is on its third holder since then.