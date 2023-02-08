With an emphasis on endeavour, Rishi Sunak’s Whitehall shake-up looks to be one that businesses across Yorkshire will welcome.

The Prime Minister’s changes announced yesterday included the creation of four new Government departments aimed at boosting economic growth and addressing the energy crisis as his reshuffle came with the business, trade and culture departments restructured.

Grant Shapps became Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary; Kemi Badenoch will now lead the joint Department for Business and Trade; Lucy Frazer joins the Cabinet as Culture Secretary in a department which has been shorn of its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport; and Michelle Donelan moves from culture to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

In a region such as Yorkshire, with its tech expertise in the likes of Leeds, Hull and the Humber, and increasingly areas such as Barnsley, these skills and trades being treated as a priority will surely be well-received. There are a great many examples when it comes to technological research and development prowess right across the region – take Rotherham’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre as just one – and this newspaper has reported at numerous points on Yorkshire’s efforts to build its green energy sector.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with various colleagues. Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Some will raise eyebrows over the scrapping of the so-called “vocational Oxbridge” in the North, though putting apprenticeships on a par with university degrees will make sense to many.