Rail strikes will cause unwarranted damage to people's lives, they should be stopped - The Yorkshire Post says

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25, in the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation, with a further 24-hour strike planned for the London Underground on June 21 in a separate row.

The impact of the various strikes are set to bring misery to thousands of passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walkouts are due to coincide with the England versus New Zealand Test at Headingley, which is scheduled to run between June 23 and June 27. Similarly, those heading to this year’s Glastonbury Festival will have their plans ruined. Moreover, it will bring chaos to the plans of commuters and families, caught up in a row not of their making.

Strikes are set for later this month.

Union leaders have brought about the strikes following disputes are over pay, jobs and pensions. They complain that railway staff who worked through the pandemic are facing job cuts, a pay freeze and attacks on employment conditions.

Talks planned between Network Rail (NR) and the union are welcome. It cannot be stressed enough that there must be a compromise.

Petrol is set to hit £2 a litre. Travellers can only bear so much strain given the cost of living crisis impacting us all.

With the average rail worker paid £44,000 per annum, far more than the average teacher or nurse, there will be little sympathy among the public for such a severe strike.