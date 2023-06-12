As if he hasn’t done enough damage to the reputation of the Conservative party, as well as the various institutions that make ours a democracy admired around the world, Boris Johnson made one last attempt to harm his successor Rishi Sunak as he hurriedly fled the findings of the Privileges Committee.

Mr Johnson clearly felt his stock and currency were such that he could orchestrate a mutiny that would wage civil war in their party, bringing chaos and more confusion. He was wrong.

Just two hard-line Johnson loyalists followed him into the abyss, Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams. Quite conversely to Mr Johnson’s embittered intentions, the lack of support for him is, perversely, a win for Mr Sunak as he seeks to distance himself and his politics from the self-centred, rule-breaking chaos of the Johnson era.

The immediate challenge now for the Yorkshire-based PM is those three by-elections at a time when his is a party faltering at the polls. The challenge for him longer term is a much more invidious one: how does he unite his party as the ghosts of a chaotic past exorcise themselves, one by one?

Rishi Sunak's political leadership is a more detailed, polished, substance-over-style approach - but has the party around him done more damage than even he can repair? (Getty)

The question is: is his mission even a possible one? Can this current crop of Tories convince an electorate that is fed up of the drama, spats and controversies; the lies, rule-breaking and – most importantly – broken promises that it has anything other than its own interests at heart?