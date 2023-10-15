It will come as a source of significant disappointment to families everywhere that as the Labour Party prepares to attempt to convince the nation that it represents the political change that people are craving, it appears intent on shying away from one of the most enduring societal challenges: social care.

Put simply, adult social care is in crisis with thousands upon thousands of people denied dignity and compassion owing to the absence of any semblance of a plan to look after them.

For more years than should be necessary, this newspaper has fought hard alongside dedicated campaigners in an attempt to move social care up the agenda in the minds of those best-placed to forge a way forwards, without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An end to this cruelty came tantalisingly close when this Government committed to putting in place the Health and Social Care Levy; a 1.25 per cent ask of us all through National Insurance Contributions, filling a pot that would change the lives of those who need it the most, for good.

Should Sir Keir Starmer's Labour shy away from social care crisis, it will be guilty of a calamitous own goal in its challenge to win confidence

But like so many things promised by this Government, that prospect was snatched away when then Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, during his infamously calamitous time in office alongside the United Kingdom’s shortest-serving Prime Minister Liz Truss, cancelled the commitment.