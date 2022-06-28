SNP has no right to call a second referendum on independence - The Yorkshire Post says

Having spent years calling for a fresh poll over the United Kingdom’s status as a member of the European Union, it now wants a fresh referendum on Scotland becoming independent.

The party’s leader has boldly claimed that such a vote will take place next year on October 19. Despite her claims that such a referendum is “indisputably lawful” it will first need clearance from the Supreme Court to establish its legality.

Ms Sturgeon has added that, in the event the court ruled that her proposals are outside legal parameters, the next general election will become a “de facto referendum”. Such claims are pure folly. The notion of Scottish independence was settled in 2014 when the nation’s citizens overwhelming rejected it.

Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP will point to the fact that, since the last poll, Britain has departed the EU, something a majority of Scots opposed. This however pays no thought to the fact that, while in a minority, many Scots did back Brexit, presumably because this is inconvenient to its argument.

The SNP cannot keep calling for referenda until it finally gets the result it wants.

Voters have backed staying in the UK twice in the last 50 years. Having a fresh poll eight years on from the last one is an inexcusable use of taxpayer money. The party needs to accept that democracy often yields results that people did not want.