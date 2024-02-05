Soundscapes: tickets to Skipton showcase of the Yorkshire Dales will go like hotcakes
Which is why it is so important to be aware of yourself, and how you might be feeling, to ensure that the person who knows how to care for you the most is well, too. You.
And that could be where a wonderfully immersive production in audio-visual majesty comes in, thanks to an installation by Soundscapes.
Inside a purpose-built hemispherical dome, people are set to be transported through the wonders of the Yorkshire Dales, bringing to life the landscape, accentuating the beauty of nature through a symphonic soundtrack.
You will sit or lie under the dome as your eyes and ears are filled to the brim with nothing but wondrous sights and sounds, all of which celebrate this marvellous countryside of ours.
For a fortunate few, sensory elation of this sort can be at their fingertips, but that isn’t necessarily the case for everyone. One powerful motivation for the organisers of this spectacular event is to close that gap, and bring world class, live classical music to audiences that have perhaps previously never had the opportunity to enjoy a performance like this.
This newspaper has long been a cheerleader for levelling up through culture, and so when something like this comes along – it will take place at Skipton Town Hall from March 14th – it is always our pleasure to acknowledge the creativity of those behind it, and to encourage people to support it.