Sue Gray report must be published now - The Yorkshire Post says

Police confirmed that its Operation Hillman investigation has ended, with a total of 126 fines having been issued.

The police investigation into to breaches, spanning 11 months, saw Mr Johnson, alongside both his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, issued with fixed penalty notices for breaking lockdown rules that the Government imposed on the whole country.

While millions of Britons endured isolation, unable to visit sick and dying loved ones, attend school or enjoy the company of family and friends, 126 incidents of breaking these rules took place within central Government.

And while it appears no further police action has been taken against the Prime Minister or his inner circle, the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into wrongdoing may be far less forgiving. No 10 said it will publish the report “as soon as possible”, with officials expecting Ms Gray is most likely to hand it over next week.

This report is of vital national importance. It speaks to the character of those holding the most powerful offices in the land. It must be published as soon as possible.

There is no need for any delay on this. Ms Gray will have concluded her work on this study weeks ago, only having refrained from publication to allow police officers to carry out their enquiries.

The public have a right to learn of its findings.

Only then can the British people draw their own conclusions as to whether Government was able to make the same heartbreaking sacrifices it made during the pandemic.