Few would disagree with Home Secretary Suella Braverman when she abhorred yesterday the sexual exploitation of vulnerable young girls, and some boys, as ‘one of the largest scandals in recent British history.’

Rotherham, Rochdale and other communities are all too familiar with the destructive evil that is child sexual exploitation - campaigners are urging the government to focus on spotting the signs more quickly - and doing something about it - bringing the perpetrators to book and supporting victims and their families. Photo: Getty

South Yorkshire, specifically Rotherham, knows all too well the pain and suffering that occurred when large groups of predominantly Asian men were allowed to rape, beat and torture vulnerable youngsters for their own gratification.

Subsequent investigations have concluded that these gangs were able to get away with their heinous crimes for so long because a fear ran through the authorities of being thought of and branded as racist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, Professor Alexis Jay estimated that some 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation had been failed because of the paralysis caused by what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes was political correctness.

What some have already disagreed with the Home Secretary on is her language which risks alienating the very people who can make a difference. She said: “The authorities, whether that's social workers or teachers or police officers, when they've become aware of these problems have turned a blind eye and they have roundly failed to take the requisite action to safeguard these vulnerable girls.”

And then there is the timing, with campaigners asking quite why it has taken the best part of a decade since the publication of the Jay report to reach this point?