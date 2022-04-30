Sutton Hoo restoration a testimony to Yorkshire's skill

Thanks to the expert work of Prof Martin Carver and his team at the University of York, a reconstruction based on imprints from old archaeological digs is underway, with an ambition to create a replica of this once mighty ship being pursued.

Such projects matter greatly. They shine a light on the ancient past of our islands and help inform who we are and what led to the creation of our nation.

While it is of course correct we should revel in the fascination that such discoveries inevitably entail, we should not forget the contributions that Prof Carver and his colleagues posses in bringing them to life.

Prof Martin Carver