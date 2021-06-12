Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she meets people from communities across Cornwall as she attend an event at the Eden Project in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative, during the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Her mere presence illustrated the important that she attaches to their deliberations, from Covid to climate change, at a period of great poignancy so soon after the death of Prince Philip who would have been 100 on Thursday.

And the Royal reception at the world-acclaimed Eden Project, a tourist attraction synonymous with the environment, was a fitting way to recognise the COP26 climate change summit taking place in Glasgow next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was, in many respects, quiet diplomacy – so-called ‘soft power’ – at its finest and most adept as Britain pulls out all the stops to demonstrate the wider value of such summitry in the aftermath of the Trump years and pandemic.

The first time that the Queen has met any global leaders since the outbreak of Covid, this historic gathering was the prelude to another momentous weekend in Her Majesty’s unparalleled reign that begins with a scaled back Trooping the Colour ceremony in Windsor Castle to mark the monarch’s official birthday before hosting President Joe Biden and his wife Jill for afternoon tea tomorrow.