The UK is still committed to leading the way on net zero - Graham Stuart

Today, over 90 per cent of global GDP is covered by some form of net zero target, up from just 30 per cent when we first took on the COP Presidency.

But targets are all well and good.

The big question is how we deliver on them.

Climate Minister Graham Stuart

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK has always been a clean energy leader.

We were among the first to make a legislative commitment to net zero and I want to re-affirm my government’s commitment to deliver on that.

We intend to get to carbon neutrality in the most efficient and business friendly way possible.

Just recently the world’s largest offshore windfarm opened off the coast of Yorkshire, where my own constituency is. We’ve got the kit; we’ve got the capability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we know that unilateral action is not enough. To meet our goals, we must harness the full power of collective action.

That’s why, at COP26, 45 world leaders launched the Breakthrough Agenda. A commitment to strengthen international collaboration, so that clean technologies become the most affordable and attractive option in all regions by 2030.

I am thrilled that this agenda will continue under the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation after COP27.

And I want to thank the Breakthrough report authors for their clear analysis and firm recommendations for urgent coordinated international action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So how to respond?

I’d like to pick out 4 key areas.

Firstly, standards.

Shared international standards, such as emission standards for clean hydrogen or steel or sustainability standards for battery supply chains, are vital for unlocking trade and investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondly, market creation.

Governments need to send clear policy signals and companies need to commit to procuring clean technologies to give suppliers the confidence to invest and scale production. We look forward to continuing this important work through the Industrial Deep Decarbonisation Initiative and First Movers Coalition.

Thirdly, research, development and demonstration.

We must coordinate our efforts to deliver transformational projects that showcase innovations, such as the 5 flagship projects under the Green Powered Future Mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To signal our intent, I am pleased to announce a UK contribution of at least £1.5 billion to the US-led global Clean Energy Technologies Demonstration Challenge.

Lastly, we must strengthen our collective offer of assistance to the Global South.

By aligning, coordinating and reinforcing our assistance efforts, we can ensure clean technologies are affordable and accessible for all.

So I want to invite every country here today to join me in responding to the recommendations in the Breakthrough Report by COP27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By doing so we can use the weight of collective action to accelerate a just and global transition for the benefit of everyone, driving jobs, growth and opportunity.