The Yorkshire Post cartoon

The Yorkshire Post cartoon by Graeme Bandeira: Boris Johnson consigns cabinet ministers to the scrapheap

Here is today's Yorkshire Post cartoon by Graeme Bandeira

By Graeme Bandeira
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:22 pm

Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland and Robert Jenrick and disposed of in Boris Johnson' s reshuffle

1.

The Yorkshire Post cartoon

Photo Sales
Boris JohnsonYorkshire PostGraeme BandeiraRobert Jenrick
Home
Page 1 of 1