The Yorkshire Post says: A BBC whitewash. Corporation’s pay controversy

EVEN though a BBC-commissioned review claims to have found no evidence of gender bias in the setting of salaries, the public’s perception appears to be very different.

If there were no discrepancies, the world-acclaimed Carrie Gracie would not have resigned as China Editor. Nor would high-profile female broadcasters be in open revolt over these inequalities. Or well-known male presenters agreeing to take salary cuts to stem the embarrassment.

This appears to be a classic BBC whitewash made worse by the announcement that there will be a £320,000 cap on the salaries of top news presenters. Though the Corporation is committed to tackling the discrepancies that have hit the headlines, this is still an astonishing sum – it is effectively double Prime Minister Theresa May’s annual pay – when those concerned can still undertake lucrative outside work. Yes, licence fee payers demand equal pay – but they also expect the overall wage bill to go down in time.