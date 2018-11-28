The Yorkshire Post says: A new innings as Yorkshire head to York in 2019

GIVEN Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s proud history playing ‘home’ matches on the road in the Broad Acres, it is, perhaps, surprising that next year’s County Championship match in York will be the first such match in the city since 1890.

Yet, while next year’s World Cup and Ashes Test at Headingley necessitates considerable fixture juggling in the short-term, there’s a clear – and welcome – desire on YCCC’s part to play matches at Clifton Park, York, on a more regular basis in the future because of the support that exists there.

In a summer when cricket should, hopefully, be making front and back page headlines for the right reasons, it’s a chance to promote the sport to a new audience in addition to Yorkshire’s two traditional matches at Scarborough.

However, given that this year’s fixtures at the resort were both marred by major disruption on TransPennine Express services, let’s hope the rail operator notes these dates – and actually runs its trains. It would be a help.