The Yorkshire Post says: A show for all ages. Reassuring image of times past

IT is startling now to look at colour film of the Great Yorkshire Show from six decades ago – not because it has changed beyond recognition but because it has not.

The Yorkshire Film Archive, keeper of so many of this region’s shared memories, is compiling footage it holds from down the years for screening at this year’s event, the 160th.

The giant screen they are erecting on the president’s lawn will mark another stage in the show’s evolution, but the fact that it is still essentially the same event as the one at which a filmmaker called CCB Guest pointed his camera in 1957 is a cause for rejoicing; it was, and remains, a celebration of everything we cherish in the Yorkshire countryside.

Yes, it has moved with the times: afternoon tea in the Fifties was served in china cups by waitresses in starched aprons, not from the sides of burger vans. But the spectacle of farmers showing their animals in the main ring was as stirring then as it is now – and long may it remain so.