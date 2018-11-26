The Yorkshire Post says: A very special case – look again at school funding

EDUCATION Secretary Damian Hinds has signalled a desire to reduce the number of troublesome and disturbed pupils being excluded from school.

He was speaking after evidence emerged that some schools and academies were ‘offloading’ disruptive students so their presence could not skew exam results – or performance tables.

The Yorkshire Post says: Better support required for children with special needs

However the Cabinet minister now needs to make sure that all local authorities have sufficient funds to give the practical and pragmatic support that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities require. The problem, as a coalition of Yorkshire councils point out today, is that they simply do not have the resources to do so.

Given the extent to which the Government’s austerity agenda has hit English local government, there’s a case to be made for the Department for Education providing LEAs – or schools themselves – with additional funding for every pupil who has challenging learning needs. If not, w