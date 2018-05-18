The Yorkshire Post says: A window of hope. Milestone in York Minster restoration

A WINDOW into the past – and the future – is offered by the culmination of a momentous restoration project at York Minster that has taken a decade of painstaking work to complete because of its complexity.

Thanks to highly-skilled craftspeople from York Glaziers Trust, and benefactors to a £11.5m appeal backed by The Yorkshire Post and many others, the 600-year-old Great East Window is as good as new after 311 stained glass panels were conserved.

Work on the restoration of York Minster's Great East Window,

Yet, as work begins on the next phase of improvements to an iconic building that is a symbol of Christianity, and Yorkshire, it’s a reminder that this country must continue to invest in those traditional skills that are key to maintaining the country’s national heritage for centuries to come.