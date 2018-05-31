The Yorkshire Post says: Army home truths. Answer this question, Minister

LET’S see if Gavin Williamson is willing to be more forthcoming with The Yorkshire Post than he was earlier this week with Richard Madeley when the TV presenter terminated the interview because he felt that the Defence Secretary was ignoring his questions. When, Secretary of State, will members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, be entitled to accommodation which is commensurate with their status and needs?

Though there have been improvements to facilities at Catterick, and other military bases, the Royal United Services Institute has published a report which accuses the Ministry of Defence of falling “woefully short” with its plans to meet the future housing needs of troops. Much stems from the decision to sell more than 55,000 service family homes in 1996 in a deal which did not achieve the anticipated financial dividends.

Born in Scarborough, Mr Williamson will be acutely aware of the strength of this county’s historical associations, and bonds, with the Armed Forces and the high esteem in which members of the Army, Royal Navy and RAF are held. The public is also extremely supportive of military families and the sacrifices that they also make.

Yet this does not excuse the sub-standard accommodation at some military bases. Though service personnel, and their families, do not expect The Ritz, they expect better from the Government – and the one major political party which is supposedly still on the side of the Armed Forces.