The Yorkshire Post says: Barry Dodd, an inspirational man who made a difference

THE WARMTH of the many tributes to Barry Dodd, the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, following his tragic death in the Aldbrough helicopter crash show the high esteem in which the businessman was held.

One of the area’s most articulate advocates, he personified the very best of Yorkshire – hence why he was such an inspired choice to become the Queen’s representative for North Yorkshire – and he used his success, and influence, to assist countless charitable causes in a gentle and understated way which was his undoubted hallmark.

This will, hopefully, offer some comfort to the Dodd family – our thoughts are with them – as they remember a special person who meant so much to so many people from the staff he employed to all those he served. And, in turn, the best tribute that Yorkshire can pay to Barry Dodd is to continue to champion the causes he supported – the sadness is that it took a tragedy like this for the county to appreciate, and acknowledge, the contribution that he made.