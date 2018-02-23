The Yorkshire Post says: End of an era – Mr East Riding to step down

STEPHEN Parnaby’s promise to his electorate was a simple one when he first became a councillor in 1979: “To do my best.”

He’s done more than just that. Head of Beverley Borough Council for five years, he became the first ever leader of East Riding Council when the unitary authority was formed in 1996.

As such, it will be the end of an era when the veteran Tory steps down as council leader, and local councillor, this May after acknowledging that nearly “40 years in local government is a long time”. It certainly is and this longevity is indicative of Coun Parnaby’s commitment to the area that he calls home.

And though he, like other longstanding leaders, has not been universally popular, the vibrancy of market towns like Beverley, and the economic resurgence being witnessed across the East Riding, is testament to many of the policies that Yorkshire’s longest-serving council chief pursued while striving to do his very best.