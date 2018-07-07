The Yorkshire Post says: England expects. Game-changing day for national pride

AS “football coming home” fever becomes infectious, an expectant country hopes Gareth Southgate’s young England side can extend their stay in Russia by winning their World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

The biggest game since England lost to Portugal at the corresponding stage of the 2006 tournament, cricket fixtures – and other events – are being hastily rearranged so the nation can watch the big match.

As the Olympics and Paralympics have demonstrated, sport has a galvanising effect and the euphoria was self-evident after England actually won a penalty shootout against Colombia. It’s a fervent wish that today’s encounter is more routine, if only to spare the nation’s nerves for greater tests to come.

And then the tennis as East Yorkshire’s Kyle Edmond prepares to take on former champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on a momentous day which, with luck, has the potential to be a game-changer for sport and national pride.