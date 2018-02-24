The Yorkshire Post says: Grayling’s failings – Can Transport Secretary redeem himself?

FOR the benefit of Theresa May and Chris Grayling, the Prime Minister’s equally misinformed Transport Secretary, the neglected North does not have the powers – or funding – to sort out its long overdue rail and road improvements.

This region is still at the mercy of Mr Grayling who has demonstrated, on countless occasions, that he is no friend of this region. Yet, believe it or not, he does still have a chance to redeem himself.

Hull North MP Diana Johnson’s Commons debate next Tuesday on disparities in transport funding between the South East and North is a chance for the Cabinet minister to explain his approach after snubbing last November’s inquisition over the Northern Powerhouse.

Furthermore, it falls to the mistrusted Mr Grayling to sort out the franchise shambles on the East Coast Main Line after Stagecoach and Virgin Trains said they could no longer honour their financial obligations.

Given that the original deal included a commitment to increase the number of services from Leeds, York, Dewsbury, Bradford, Huddersfield, Shipley, Horsforth and Harrogate to London and back by May 2019, Mr Grayling needs to confirm to West Yorkshire political leaders ahead of his visit here next week if this remains his intention – or whether it, too, should be added to his growing list of broken promises.