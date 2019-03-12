The Yorkshire Post says: Keeper of our canals – a dream job on Yorkshire’s waterways

HOME TO Britain’s deepest lock, the mill town of Sowerby Bridge is understandably proud of its association with the Rochdale Canal which is regarded as one of the most beautiful in the country after its restoration.

Yet, while the 20ft deep lock exceeds, by way of comparison, the height of a typical double-decker bus, the force of water means that it requires careful use, hence the Canal & River Trust’s appeal for volunteer lock keepers.

There can be fewer more satisfying jobs for anyone interested in boating and the inland waterways that continue to enjoy a new lease of life as places of leisure for all the family.

Not only will recruits be helping boaters to enjoy their day trip or holiday as they pass safely through Sowerby Bridge, but they will be custodian of the locks – a remarkable feat of engineering ingenuity when built in 1996 to enable the newly-restored waterway to tunnel under a road – and an invaluable source of information for visitors.