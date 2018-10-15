The Yorkshire Post says: Legacies of war. Village remembers its VC hero

THE quiet dignity of the village of Newton upon Derwent epitomises all those commemorative events that have taken place to mark the First World War’s centenary.

People of all ages gathered over the weekend to watch the Archbishop of York unveil, and bless, a memorial plinth to honour Corporal Harry Blanshard Wood, the only soldier from the East Riding to be awarded with the Victoria Cross.

As the Royal British Legion prepares to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal, it’s ironic that he did return from the bloody battlefields of Europe, but did not survive the peace, because of the unimaginable horrors he witnessed were compounded by a road accident involving his wife. A poignant postscript, such stories not only illustrate the sacrifices made by previous generations but the importance of supporting the RBL, and all those charities, doing so much now to help war veterans come to terms with the physical – and mental health – scars of battle.