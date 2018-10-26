The Yorkshire Post says: Lift-off for Boeing. Vote of confidence in Sheffield and Yorkshire

VOTES of confidence in Sheffield – and Yorkshire – don’t come much bigger than the official opening of aviation giant Boeing’s cutting-edge factory on the site of the former Orgreave colliery.

This is Boeing’s first manufacturing plant in the whole of Europe and will see thousands of parts for airlines produced here each month before being transported across the Atlantic to America for assembly in Oregon.

Business Secretary Greg Clark MP at the opening of Boeing's Sheffield plant.

Not only is this another shot-in-the-arm for advanced manufacturing on the site, and the global innovation corridor that is envisaged by Dan Jarvis, mayor of Sheffield City Region, but Boeing is precisely the type of global firm which Yorkshire should be looking to attract.

And the fact that it is already committed to utilising local talent, and working in the community by recruiting and training apprentice engineers, only bodes well for the future.