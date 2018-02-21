THe Yorkshire Post says: Market town value - investment boost for Malton

The travails of failing market towns as they struggle to attract young families, or keep those that are already there, because of a lack of decent jobs and local amenities, have become depressingly familiar.

Malton, though, appears to be bucking this trend buoyed by several new firms moving in and existing ones expanding.

With its stunning Georgian centre, flurry of independent shops and food festivals, the North Yorkshire town has long been popular on the tourist trail.

However, what is perhaps most encouraging about this latest stimulus, given the challenges facing many rural communities, is it’s being driven by business investment and not just art and culture.

Malton is a Yorkshire success story and one that not only benefits local residents but has a knock-on effect right across Ryedale. It also offers, a compelling blueprint of how to be a thriving, self-reliant market town.