The Yorkshire Post says: Pacer trains should be shunted to revamped National Railway Museum

JUST LIKE the Northern equivalent of Crossrail, there does not appear to be a firm timetable – yet – for the proposed transformation of York’s iconic National Railway Museum.

Yet, given the attention that the Science Museum Group is giving to its attractions in the North, there’s unlikely to be any Chris Grayling-like backtracking over this particular plan.

Opened in 1975 by Prince Philip, a visit to the NRM has not only become a rite of passage for young children but the presence of historic locomotives, like the Flying Scotsman, makes it a first class day out for people of all ages.

Yet The Yorkshire Post has, on behalf of its readers, just one request as the museum begins its special journey into the future. Please, in its refurbishment, can it make room for the region’s last ever Pacer train in the hope that these museum pieces are finally shunted off the network and become a visual reminder of how not to run a railway.