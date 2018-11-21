The Yorkshire Post says: Rural lessons – taking farming to the classroom

GIVEN how health and safety considerations, and also time constraints, mean it is impractical for a great many schools to undertake educational visits to local farms, innovative schemes like Facetime A Farmer have a crucial role to play in helping to inform children about the food chain – and the upkeep of the environment.

Used practically and pragmatically, new technology – broadband connection permitting – can help pique the interest of children and the agricultural industry, in conjunction with rural organisations, should be working to involve as many youngsters. If they do so, it can only be to the long-term benefits of farmers.

Yet, given the success of this scheme to date, the Government should be rethinking its obtuse decision not to introduce GCSE courses in agriculture at those schools and colleges which serve rural areas. It’s another missed opportunity when Brexit is supposed to mark the start of a new era for domestic farming.