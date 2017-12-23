The Yorkshire Post says: Shining stars. The humanity of Jo Cox’s sister

AS The stars of 2017 are celebrated by The Yorkshire Post, the recognition of Kim Leadbeater is bittersweet. She only became a public figure after the senseless murder of her sister Jo Cox, the Batley & Spen MP, just over 18 months ago.

Yet, despite speaking of the pain of being a devoted aunt to two angelic children who were left without a mother when the politician was killed outside a constituency surgery, she’s become one of the figureheads for a groundbreaking loneliness campaign that has become one of Mrs Cox’s many legacies.

And the humanity of Miss Leadbeater, and her family, is truly humbling – their desire to think of others, and encourage neighbours to, perhaps, share a mince pie with those who will be alone over the festive period, will comfort a surprising number of people of all ages. After all, such gestures of goodwill also help to ensure that the true spirit of Christmas is not lost in an ever changing world.