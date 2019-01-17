The Yorkshire Post says: Spring sightings question thinking over seasons

It may be January, but Spring is already here according to nature sightings through a Woodland Trust scheme.

In fact, there were signs of its arrival as early as November.

Mild conditions have led to hazel flowers and snowdrops being spotted across the country. And records of buds bursting open earlier than usual are backing up previous Met Office research that suggests the plant-growing period has extended by a month.

In the meteorological calendar, Spring is recognised as beginning in March and ending in May. But with the latest data bringing this into question, perhaps adjustment in the thinking around the timing of the seasons is required, taking a lead, perhaps, from nature’s calendar.