The Yorkshire Post says: Thank you to Childline volunteers who provide listening ear for nation’s young people

The work of the volunteers who take calls, messages and emails from young people contacting Childline is nothing short of remarkable.

For more than 30 years the service, now provided by the NSPCC, with its trained staff and volunteer counsellors, has helped thousands of children and undoubtedly saved the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable young people.

Childline in Leeds.

Dame Esther Rantzen: ‘A listening ear for millions of children in pain’

In establishing the helpline, Dame Esther Rantzen gave distressed youngsters, many of whom feel they have nowhere else to turn, an alternative to suffering in silence. The legacy of the That’s Life presenter means thousands of children can access a listening ear when they need it the most.

As Childline Leeds launches a new email-only shift, The Yorkshire Post expresses gratitude to each individual who has helped the service – whether making a donation or simply supporting, and counselling, those children at risk who depend upon this service as a lifeline.